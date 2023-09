PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Asher Fieni from Portage is just 16 years old and is playing shows right here in the 814. He’s self-taught and has been playing for just over a year. Fieni’s musical influences include Stevie Ray Vaughan, Chris Stapleton, and Zach Bryan. Follow Asher Fieni on Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok.

Asher Fieni performs a cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey”

Asher Fieni performs an original song “Thank You Dad”

Asher Fieni performs “Life By The Drop” by Stevie Ray Vaughan