ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Jaegar! He was one of nine puppies born at the Central Pa Humane Society. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Kristina Daversa and this adorable 2-month-old hound mix puppy.

Jaegar absolutely loves other animals. He would do well with a family with another pet in the home, perhaps an older dog who can help train him along the way.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner holds Jaegar on the 814 set

Have you ever considered fostering a pet?

The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals. Spring and summer are particularly tough during “kitten season” when hundreds of unwanted kittens are being born.

CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.

​If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.

​To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.

To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org