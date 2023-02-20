Sponsored Content by the Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Come experience Central PA’s largest outdoor camping adventure all under one roof.

The 2023 Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo at the Blair County Convention Center is bigger and better than ever before. It runs from February 24, 2023, through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Tickets are just $8. Children under 12 are free.

There will be fun and game activities for the kids, recreational equipment displays, and educational seminars just to name a few! It’s an outdoor adventure weekend for the entire family to live, learn and listen to the RV experts demonstrate the latest and greatest campers, roll out the RV specials, and make Camping fun!

Whether you are an amateur camper or a seasoned professional, the PA RV Expo has something for everyone.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar chat with Bill Miller and Jordan Miller from Bill’s Happy Camper to see some of the features of a luxury travel trailer. Scroll down to see more features inside their camper! Bill’s Happy Camper will be onsite at the 2023 Pennsylvania RV Expo at the Blair County Convention Center.

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar chats with Bill’s Happy Camper owner Bill Miller about some of the outstanding features of a luxury travel trailer. From fireplaces, reclining chairs, a Queen size bed, and even a his-and-her sink — you can customize and find the RV perfect for your road trip and camping adventure.