HOUTZDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head out to the second annual Christ the King Patriot Day Festival on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 11 AM. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar chat with organizers, Joyce Greslick and Tina Stine about the exciting day full of food, fun, and community.

The event is held by Christ the King, Houtzdale & Immaculate Conception, Osceola Mills located at 100 Brisbin St, Houtzdale, Pa.

There will be a Kids’ Booth including games & prizes including free face painting and a bouncy house. Sunday also includes a cake wheel, a dime pitch, an outdoor beer tent, a basket raffle, and a Super 50/50. There will also be Bingo, small games of chance, and a cornhole tournament. Don’t forget your appetites! Christ the King, Houtzdale & Immaculate Conception, Osceola Mills is known for their famous Halupki dinners. Tickets cost $12 and will be served from 11 a.m. until sold out. In addition to our Halupki dinner, carnival foods will be sold à la carte.

Admission is FREE! This event is open to the public, so bring the whole family! For more information, follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/christthekinghoutzdale, or call 814-378-7653. Proceeds benefit Christ the King Parish Center.