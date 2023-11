81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa.

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Hei Hei from the Huntingdon County Humane Society. Lisa Boland, who works at the shelter brought in this cutie seeking a forever home. She is 4 months old and loves playing and exploring. She would do great with a family with other cats, dogs, and kids.

