NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTAJ) — New Orleans, the undisputed music festival capital of the world, is kicking off its spring festival season this weekend with the 40th Annual French Quarter Festival, featuring hundreds of celebrated and Grammy award-winning musicians highlighting one of America’s most historic neighborhoods.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with America’s Renowned Cajun Fiddle Queen, Amanda Shaw, and the Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Relations for New Orleans & Company, Kelly Schulz.

French Quarter Festival, which attracts more than half a million partygoers each year, includes 20 musical stages positioned in and around the historic New Orleans riverfront neighborhood.

The French Quarter is best known for its centuries-old architecture, more than 60 local restaurants featuring world-famous culinary delights and the endless stream of libations poured out to visitors who come from around the world to visit.

