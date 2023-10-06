WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for the 4th Annual Williamsburg Fall Craft Show! With over 50 vendors, homemade ham and bean soup, kids’ activities, and more — there will be something for the whole family. The event is Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 9 AM to 3 PM. It is rain or shine since everything is under one roof. If you’d like to pre-order your ham-and-bean soup, call or text Angelique Walason at 814-937-1446.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar chat with Angelique Walason, the Williamsburg Farm Show Secretary and PR Chairperson, and the Williamsburg Farm Show Fair Queen, Morgan Reighard about the big day! Reighard says there will be pumpkin bowling and face painting for the kids!

Walason shows off some beautiful wreaths and items from just one of the many local vendors. You can get some early holiday shopping with beautiful finds from Willow Designs & Signs.

Follow the Williamsburg Community Farm Show on Facebook!