ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 5th annual Laps for Liam 5K walk is back again this year! Founder, Ashlyn Dugan says the event will be held at Lakemont Park this year. “For our 5th annual I really wanted to go big, so it’s at Lakemont Park this year. It’s from 2-5pm. It’s $30 to get in. You get a t-shirt, you get a ticket to the park, you get to ride all the rides there, we have free food, we have sno-cones we have a DJ, we have a photobooth, and we just come together and we’re going to do laps around the park and we’re going to spread love from them,” says Dugan.

Ashlyn discovered that her son Liam was going to be born with Spina Bifida when she was 20 weeks pregnant with him. “What happens is a sack forms on their spine and their nerves are in that sack,” says Dugan. “Liam was born with Spina Bifida and we really just wanted to spread awareness and spread the love from him through this foundation.”

Both Sophia and Liam wear adaptive orthotics or braces to help them walk. There are many levels of severity when it comes to the disease. Some people use a wheelchair and a wagon to help support them as well. “When we became a foundation we really wanted to raise money to help cover some of the medical equipment because a lot of insurance companies won’t cover that. So we can buy walkers, and crutches, wheelchairs and wonderful wagons,” says Dugan. The money raised at Laps for Liam allows them to buy medical equipment for these kiddos, and the money is also donated to the Spina Bifida Clinic at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.

Last year, the organization raised $20,000 which again helps families with children who are impacted by the disease.

Ashlyn says they really try to make the events fun for the kids and families who are on teams. They have some cool prizes as an incentive too. “Whoever sells the most t-shirts either wins a cruise or $2,000,” says Dugan.

Because the park is located next to PNG Field, families can enjoy an Altoona Curve game and fireworks show after the event. “The winner and Liam will be throwing out the first pitch at the game,” says Dugan.

“They told us to terminate Liam and look at him now, he’s doing so great,” says Dugan.

Katie Wriggleman, who is a mom of 4-year-old Sophia says when she found out that her daughter was going to be born with Spina Bfida, doctors also offered to abort the baby. “It was never even in our minds to do that,” says Wriggleman. Katie spoke on the organization and how much it has provided for her daughter Sophia. “You shouldn’t have to wait on insurance approval to get those things,”

“Liam was meant for us for a reason and I know that he was born into our family to show just how strong these kids can be,” says mom Ashlyn Dugan.

Tickets for the 5th Annual Laps for Liam can be purchased here. The event is Saturday August 5th, 2023 from 2-5pm at Lakemont Park.