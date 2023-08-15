STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Natalie Kopp,

Communications Director for the PA Breast Cancer Coalition and Tammy Miller, a Breast Cancer Survivor, and the PA Breast Cancer Coalition Centre County Captain. Miller is also featured in the PBCC Photo Exhibit coming to State College from August 17, 2023, through August 28, 2023, to the Nittany Mall.

The traveling photo exhibit is titled “67 Women, 67 Counties: Facing Breast Cancer in Pennsylvania” and features an individual from each county in Pennsylvania who has faced breast cancer.

On Thursday, August 17th at 6 pm there will be an opening reception to kick off the exhibit’s visit to Centre County at the Nittany Mall. The reception will feature refreshments, guest speakers, and the exhibit on display! Click here to view the exhibit online!

The exhibit serves as a unique reminder of the emotional and physical toll breast cancer takes on each woman and her family and encourages women to learn about and practice early detection.