ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for the 6th Annual Purple Purse event at the Blair County Convention Center. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Lisa Hann, Executive Director of Family Services Incorporated, and Ashley Gay Vocco, Program Director for Victim Services Program.

Purple Purse raises money to support victims/survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault right here in Blair County. There will be basket raffles, silent auctions for name-brand and fashionable purses, a live auction for The Premier Purse of the event, dinner, a guest speaker, and more! Net proceeds benefit Blair County Victims of Domestic Abuse.

Funds raised during last year’s event enabled the program to:

• Serve a total of 1046 Blair County victims and survivors who experienced abuse, assault, or other violent crimes. 198 of them were children.

• Assist with filing 460 final Protection Orders such as PFA’s (Protection From Abuse) helping to keep residents safe from abuse and harm.

• Other services provided by the Victim Services Program include:

• Accompaniment to law enforcement and prosecutors if moving through the criminal justice system

• Accompaniment in court proceedings

• Accompaniment for medical forensic exams, Rape kits

• Civil legal representation for divorce, custody, support, etc.

• Housing

• Emergency shelter

• Crisis Counseling

• 24/7 Helpline information and referrals

And so much more!

You don’t want to miss guest speaker, Lee Ann De Reus! Lee Ann De Reus, PhD, is a nonprofit leader, scholar, and ardent advocate for women’s rights, and racial equity. She is the co-founder, with 2018 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege, of Panzi Foundation, a non-profit that assists survivors of gender-based violence at Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She most recently served as the executive director of No Means No Worldwide, an international nonprofit organization that trains instructors in high-risk environments to deliver sexual and gender-based violence prevention curricula to girls and boys.

Tickets are $35/per person or $280/table of 8. You can order yours by calling our main office at 814-944-3583!

Head out for a night of fun and fashion and help residents in Blair County break free from abuse and violence.