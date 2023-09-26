81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for a pup to add some extra love to the family? Then look no further than Weezy! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Kristina Daversa and Joe Zolna from the Central Pa Humane Society in Altoona. Weezy is a 7-year-old Pit Bull Terrier Mix. She would be best to be the only animal in the home.

Weezy came to the shelter as a stray in September of 2022. Weezy was reclaimed by her owner. In April of 2022, she came back CPHS again as a stray. They made attempts to return her, but it didn’t work out that way.

In April, the humane society noticed a rather large “lump” on her female parts. She was very skinny. “We figured we will get her strong and healthier so we can biopsy the lump and attempt to do whatever is medically necessary,” says Daversa. Within a few days, Weezy started looking swollen. At an initial exam, the vet thought it was a hernia.

They took Weezy for X-rays. Much to the humane society’s surprise, Weezy was not only pregnant but her temperature was dropping, meaning puppies were arriving that night. Weezy wouldn’t have been able to successfully deliver them due to her “lump” placement. With it being after hours, a few of our staff members, our vet tech, and Dr. Stachmus from Pleasant Valley Animal suited up to perform an emergency c-section. Hours later — she had 6 healthy pups.

Have you ever considered fostering a pet?

The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals.

​CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.

​If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.

​To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.

To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org