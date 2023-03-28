81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WATJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Lisa Boland from the Huntingdon County Humane Society to meet Buddy!

Buddy is an 8-year-old American Bulldog mix. He is super sweet. Boland says “he’s a couch potato.” He’s a big boy who loves to cuddle and would be best suited for a home that doesn’t have any other pets.

When Buddy was just a puppy, he was struck by a car and lost his back paw. He has a little limp but that doesn’t stop him from taking short walks. He doesn’t need any medicines or extra medical attention.

At the Huntingdon County Humane Society, they care about the future of the pets in the 814. “Together we can guarantee that both dogs and cats alike have the resources they need to stay healthy before adoption, and we strive to find them forever homes. Whether it’s helping through adoption, donations, or volunteering, together we can make a difference.”

