ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — Elias “Eli” Garrett was a loving 3-year-old boy who lost his courageous and long battle with Non-Hodgkin’s T-Cell Lymphoma on May 7, 2009 — just ten days before his fourth birthday.

Martin Garrett, Eli’s father, is now the founder of Easter for Eli, a local non-profit that brings Easter baskets to children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses all over the United States.

In Eli’s memory, “Easter for Eli” started collecting Easter baskets to be delivered to children who are hospitalized over the Easter Holiday, and their siblings. “We have been fortunate enough to deliver to 37 hospitals, 11 Ronald McDonald houses, 2 Shriner’s Hospitals, 2 other foundations, and 3 homeless shelters as we log our 2023 miles,” says Garrett.

The Easter for Eli (EFE) foundation also donated over $3,000 in gift cards to assist with travel, and lodging during hospital stays to families in need in 2023.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Martin Garrett, Kayleigh Garrett, Eli’s sister, and 8-year-old Madison Jean Reed to hear about their connections with this wonderful non-profit. Madison heard about Easter for Eli by watching Studio 814 and told her mom she wanted to help. Reed made over 100 baskets to donate to kids at various children’s hospitals. Madison says she hopes to make 500 baskets next year.

Follow Easter for Eli on Facebook!