ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seafood in the summer is the perfect pairing. Maine Bay & Berry Co. in State College has got you covered with the freshest ingredients to make the perfect seafood dish.
Shaun Knight, owner of Maine Bay & Berry Co., stopped by the Studio 814 kitchen today to cook up some summer seafood nachos with Morgan Koziar.
The first part of the recipe is a Pico de Gallo, which is used as a topping for the nachos.
Ingredients
- Diced tomatoes
- Diced onions
- Minced garlic
- Fresh cilantro
- Lime juice (optional)
Then, assemble the remaining ingredients to create your nachos.
Ingredients
- Tortilla chips
- Maine Bay and Berry Co.’s four-cheese sauce
- Queso fresco
- Maine Bay and Berry Co.’s triple Mexican cheese blend
- Parmesan and dill
- Maine Bay & Berry Co.’s shrimp
- Maine Bay & Berry Co.’s sauteed lobster
- Maine Bay & Berry Co.’s crab meat
Check out Maine Bay & Berry Co.’s shrimp rolls recipe for more summer recipe ideas.