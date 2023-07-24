ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seafood in the summer is the perfect pairing. Maine Bay & Berry Co. in State College has got you covered with the freshest ingredients to make the perfect seafood dish.

Shaun Knight, owner of Maine Bay & Berry Co., stopped by the Studio 814 kitchen today to cook up some summer seafood nachos with Morgan Koziar.

The first part of the recipe is a Pico de Gallo, which is used as a topping for the nachos.

Ingredients

  • Diced tomatoes
  • Diced onions
  • Minced garlic
  • Fresh cilantro
  • Lime juice (optional)

Then, assemble the remaining ingredients to create your nachos.

Ingredients

  • Tortilla chips
  • Maine Bay and Berry Co.’s four-cheese sauce
  • Queso fresco
  • Maine Bay and Berry Co.’s triple Mexican cheese blend
  • Parmesan and dill
  • Maine Bay & Berry Co.’s shrimp
  • Maine Bay & Berry Co.’s sauteed lobster
  • Maine Bay & Berry Co.’s crab meat

Check out Maine Bay & Berry Co.’s shrimp rolls recipe for more summer recipe ideas.