ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seafood in the summer is the perfect pairing. Maine Bay & Berry Co. in State College has got you covered with the freshest ingredients to make the perfect seafood dish.

Shaun Knight, owner of Maine Bay & Berry Co., stopped by the Studio 814 kitchen today to cook up some summer seafood nachos with Morgan Koziar.

The first part of the recipe is a Pico de Gallo, which is used as a topping for the nachos.

Ingredients

Diced tomatoes

Diced onions

Minced garlic

Fresh cilantro

Lime juice (optional)

Then, assemble the remaining ingredients to create your nachos.

Ingredients

Tortilla chips

Maine Bay and Berry Co.’s four-cheese sauce

Queso fresco

Maine Bay and Berry Co.’s triple Mexican cheese blend

Parmesan and dill

Maine Bay & Berry Co.’s shrimp

Maine Bay & Berry Co.’s sauteed lobster

Maine Bay & Berry Co.’s crab meat

Check out Maine Bay & Berry Co.’s shrimp rolls recipe for more summer recipe ideas.