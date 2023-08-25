ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new convention tailored all around the world of ‘gaming’ is coming to the Blair County Convention Center on the weekend of August 26-27, 2023. Tim Baker wanted to start ‘Game-a-lot-a-con’ as a way to bring gamers together to create more of a sense of community. This event will include guest speakers, artists, live music, panels, and vendors all together under one roof. Each night of the event will wrap up with live music around 9pm.

Chris Rickabaugh has been an actor most of his life. Originally hailing from Altoona, Pennsylvania, he moved to Los Angeles in 2005. He has been a professional voice actor since 2011. His most recognizable work is from Street Fighter V (Sean Matsuda) and Street Fighter X Tekken (Hwoarang). Of course he was kind enough to give us a little sample. He also lent his voice to games such as Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny and Akiba’s Trip.

He is also an original cast member of the popular 1920s radio drama Tales of the Extraordinary. In his spare time, he enjoys lifting weights and is an avid tabletop gamer. Chris will be speaking at the event offering advice and encouragement for those looking to take a deeper dive into the gaming realm.

The first ever Game-A-Lot-A-Con will be held at the Blair County Convention Center located at 1 Convention Center Dr in Altoona on Saturday August 26th and Sunday August 27th from 9am to 9pm. You can learn more about grabbing your tickets by clicking here.