BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Area High School Powderpuff football game between the junior girls and senior girls kicks off Wednesday.

Organizers of the event Gary McGovern, Steve Lucas and Coach John Franco talked about what to expect at the game which has been an annual event since 1988.

Game details

Wednesday, May 24

Gray Veterans Memorial Field

7 p.m.

Juniors vs. Seniors flag-football

Not only will this match-up feature the junior and senior girls but the boys from the high school football team will act as the coaches.

The game will benefit the Bill Ellenberger Scholarship and other youth activities. Bill was a long-time trainer for Tyrone and the Powderpuff game helps fund the award.

Both Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar will also be on the field for the coin toss with Rebecca singing the national anthem.

A play-by-play will also be announced on the Tyrone Eagle Eye News.