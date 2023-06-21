814 Sips is sponsored by Fine Wines & Good Spirits.
ALTOONA, Pa. — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner hit the 814 Kitchen with Dave Kuiawa of Fine Wine and Good Spirits to celebrate the first day of summer.
Kuiawa mixed up three warm-weather drinks to ring in the season, including a summer peach, a spiked lemonade and a summer sunset.
Keep reading for the full recipes of each featured 814 Sip.
Kuiawa also recommended White Claw Vodka Sodas for those looking for a grab-and-go beverage that doesn’t require any mixing and measuring. The drink blends triple wave-filtered vodka with real fruit juice and sparkling water to create a refreshment fit for any summer activity.
The White Claw Vodka Sodas are available in pineapple, peach, watermelon and wild cherry flavors and are available at Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations across Central Pa.
If you want to try your hand at mixology, here’s what you need to make the three featured cocktails.
Summer Peach
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Captain Morgan White Rum
- 1 oz peach schnapps
- 2 oz orange juice
- 1 oz cranberry juice
- Peach slice, for garnish
- Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions:
- Combine the first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Gently top with cranberry juice.
- Garnish with peach slice and mint sprig.
Spiked Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Platinum 10X Vodka
- 6 oz lemonade
- Blueberries, for garnish
- Kiwis, for garnish
- Mint, for garnish
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a tall glass filled with ice; stir.
- Garnish with blueberries, kiwis and mint.
Summer Sunset
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Redemption High Rye Bourbon
- 1/2 oz Sweet Revenge Strawberry Liquer
- 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
- 1/2 oz fresh lime juice
- Ginger beer
- Strawberries, for garnish
- Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions:
- Combine the first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Top with ginger beer.
- Garnish with strawberries and mint sprig.
Remember to always drink responsibly!