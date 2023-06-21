814 Sips is sponsored by Fine Wines & Good Spirits.

ALTOONA, Pa. — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner hit the 814 Kitchen with Dave Kuiawa of Fine Wine and Good Spirits to celebrate the first day of summer.

Kuiawa mixed up three warm-weather drinks to ring in the season, including a summer peach, a spiked lemonade and a summer sunset.

Keep reading for the full recipes of each featured 814 Sip.

Kuiawa also recommended White Claw Vodka Sodas for those looking for a grab-and-go beverage that doesn’t require any mixing and measuring. The drink blends triple wave-filtered vodka with real fruit juice and sparkling water to create a refreshment fit for any summer activity.

The White Claw Vodka Sodas are available in pineapple, peach, watermelon and wild cherry flavors and are available at Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations across Central Pa.

If you want to try your hand at mixology, here’s what you need to make the three featured cocktails.

Summer Peach

Ingredients:

1 oz Captain Morgan White Rum

1 oz peach schnapps

2 oz orange juice

1 oz cranberry juice

Peach slice, for garnish

Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions:

Combine the first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Gently top with cranberry juice. Garnish with peach slice and mint sprig.

Spiked Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 oz Platinum 10X Vodka

6 oz lemonade

Blueberries, for garnish

Kiwis, for garnish

Mint, for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a tall glass filled with ice; stir. Garnish with blueberries, kiwis and mint.

Summer Sunset

Ingredients:

Directions:

Combine the first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with strawberries and mint sprig.

Remember to always drink responsibly!