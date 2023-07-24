ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, located in State College, produces and ages a variety of its own wines for Central Pa. locals — but it serves up more than just a drink to those stopping by.

From games to grounds tours, the award-winning winery has something exciting for everyone over 21 to enjoy.

Visitors to the winery can visit the tasting room to try the vineyard’s variety of offerings in a four-wine flight. Drinks can also be purchased by the bottle or glass.

The vineyard sits on 65 acres, and it features a pond as well as indoor and outdoor seating for enjoying the drinks in peace.

The winery is also featured as a stop on the 2023 Central PA Wine Trail.

Mount Nittany Vineyard winemaker Scott Hilliker sat down with Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner to discuss what the winery has to offer Centre County, including wine tastings, games and relaxing getaways from the hustle and bustle of downtown State College.

To learn more about the vineyard, visit the website today to learn more.