STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — At only 20 years old, State College native, Katie James is determined to become a rising star in the Nashville music scene. Katie is going to school full-time while also performing gigs in the country music capitol of the world. Katie writes a lot of her own music, but also pulls inspiration from artists like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

Katie stopped by the show to perform some songs off her newly released EP. This is “Make Me Look,” and “Silver Lining.” To follow along on Katie’s journey and to help support her, click here. You can find Katie on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Youtube, and all streaming platforms.