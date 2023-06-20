81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Onyx the cat visited Studio814 today in honor of National Adopt a Cat month this June, and he has a message for anyone in the Central Pa area looking for a new furry friend.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Kristina Daversa and Joe Zolna from the Central PA Humane Society.

Hi there world, my name is Onyx! I am a young boy at the age of eight months. I am a complete sweetheart! I just need a little time to warm up to new people as I can be shy at first. I do adore attention! I love receiving pets and all sorts of love from humans. I enjoy a nice nap, and my long play sessions: best of both worlds! I do well with dogs. I have not been tested with other cats at this time. I could probably live with children! If you are interested in meeting me, please complete an application and ask the shelter staff about me!” Onyx

Onyx, who is neutered, was brought into the shelter as a stray and is looking for his forever home. If you want to meet him, you can fill out an application on the Humane Society’s website.

The shelter is currently located at 1837 E Pleasant Blvd. in Altoona, but Central PA Humane Society Board President Joe Zolna hopes that changes soon.

Because of the overwhelming number of pets that the shelter cares for, Zolna says that getting a larger shelter for the animals is in the works. He also stresses the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.

Kristina Daversa from the Central PA Humane Society encourages Petco customers to stop by and visit the three kittens who are currently at Petco. Cats and dogs from the shelter often stop by the store for visits throughout the week, too.

Additionally, Daversa says that any proceeds made from rounding up to the dollar when checking out at Petco will be donated back to the shelter.

If you’re looking for more ways to support the Central PA Humane Society and help the dream of a new shelter building come true, check out these fundraising events happening this summer.

Bikers for Barkers

When: Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Roundhouse Harley-Davidson dealership, located at 2626 PA-764 in Duncansville

Join the Central PA Humane Society for Rock ‘n Ride, the shelter’s biggest fundraiser event of the year. Motorcyclists can participate in an over 100-mile bike ride, and the day will also feature food trucks, vendors DJs and more, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Hard rock cover band Avenue of Kings will perform from 5-7 p.m., and Van Halen tribute band Completely Unchained will take the stage from 8-10 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for riders, with a t-shirt, chicken dinner and live band performances included.

Non-riders are also welcome! Entrance for the band performances is $15, and t-shirts and chicken dinners can also be purchased for $15 each, according to the Bikers for Barkers Facebook page.

Wine and Whiskers

When: Saturday, August 12, from 5-10 p.m.

Where: Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona

The “Wine and Whiskers” event is hosted by the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, and the evening will feature drinks, food, games and live music. All proceeds go toward the Central PA Humane Society’s Building Fund for upgraded and expanded facilities for the animals.

The evening will feature wine tastings from nine local wineries, and attendants can purchase beer at the cash-only bar. Food trucks will also be on site with . A full list of participating vendors can be found on Itty Bitty Kitty Committee’s Facebook page.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased from EventBrite.

For more questions about the shelter, the adoption process or its summer events, reach out to the Central PA Humane Society on Facebook. They can also be reached by phone at 814-942-5402 or by email.