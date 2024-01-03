ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art also known as SAMA is a community art museum. SAMA successfully operates the nation’s longest-running museum satellite system with five museum facilities in the southwestern Pennsylvania cities of Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown, Ligonier and Loretto.

Each SAMA branch hosts fundraisers throughout the year as a way to maintain operations and fund programming throughout the year.

On February 16th SAMA Altoona is hosting a “From Italy with Love’ wine pairing event at the Casino at Lakemont. The event invites attendees to indulge in the taste of Italy with wine from DellaVino Imports Warehouse. Those in attendance will experience a curated culinary experience with the perfectly paired menu and wine selections. An expert sommelier will share samples of a variety of red and white wines with each serving throughout the dinner. Enjoy five servings of wine and food while learning about the different characteristics of each wine, what to look for when tasting wine, and what elements to consider when pairing a wine with food.

To grab tickets, click here.