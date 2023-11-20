ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Art Untied Friendsgiving is on Sunday November 26th from 3 to 7pm at McGarvey’s Bar and Grill. This event is a free all ages art and music event.

This year the event is partnering with Ben Blessed, a local non-profit organization that helps the homeless population in the Altoona area. The organization delivers items to these individuals who are typically living in the streets. They are in need of tents, blankets, clothing, hygiene items, hand warmers, hats and gloves.

Ben Blessed can be reached at (814) 232-2988 or by email at benblessedaltoona@gmail.com.