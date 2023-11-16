ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Champion Life Church in Altoona is doing their part to give everyone in the community an opportunity to share a Thanksgiving meal together. Associate Pastor, Devin Spradling says the church has been offering this city-wide community meal for about 15 years now. He says it’s an opportunity for the church to show love to folks who might not have family to be with on the holidays.

The free meal will be offered on Saturday November 18th at noon at Champion Life Church in Altoona located at 1314 12th St. in Altoona.

The meal will consist of all of your favorite Thanksgiving classics, the turkey, classic fixings like mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, stuffing, and desserts.