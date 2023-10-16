ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A series of Altoona churches are coming together to put together a trunk or treat event for the community. Pastor of Overflow church in Altoona, Richard Cox stopped by to fill us in on the event. He says they’ve been hosting this event for the past 10 years. This event features six different churches, but the event will be hosted simultaneously at 3 churches. You can head out on Sunday, October 22nd from 3-5pm to Overflow Church (127 5th Ave.), Altoona Alliance Church (3220 Pleasant Valley Blvd.), and Providence Presbyterian Church (2401 Broad Ave.)