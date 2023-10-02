ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Community Theater is debuting a very special production on the weekend of October 7th & 8th. Their inaugural performance in conjunction with The Penguin Project will take on the production of Annie Jr. What makes this show and ‘project’ so special is that it highlights the talented individuals who have special needs and disabilities. That’s what the Penguin Project is all about. The Altoona chapter is the fifth chapter in the state to establish a Penguin Project.

Here’s how it works: kids are joined on stage by a dedicated group of “peer mentors” – children the same age without disabilities who have volunteered to work side-by-side with them through 4 months of rehearsals and through the final performance. By providing access to community theater, The Penguin Project demonstrates that the special challenges of a disability should not handicap a child’s ability to participate in life’s experiences.

Our Morgan Koziar sat down with Executive Director, Tara Enedy and cast members Casey and Carson.

Casey and Carson performed a number from the musical, “I Don’t Need Anything But You.”

Casey performs the classic song from the musical, “Tomorrow.”

For details on how to grab tickets click here or call the box office at 814-943-4357.