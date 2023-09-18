ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Based on the twisted genius of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book, Matilda the Musical follows Matilda Wormwood, “an extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind whose talents are constantly belittled by her cruel parents and her hostile headmistress, the outrageous and wicked Miss Trunchbull.”

The Altoona Community Theatre presents Matilda The Musical from September 21, 2023, through September 24, 2023, at the iconic Mishler Theater.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Jason Schwartz, Director of Matilda the Musical, Hannah Hipp who plays Matilda Wormwood, and Kayla Rosas who plays Miss Honey.

Scroll down to see 8-year-old Hannah Hipp perform “Naughty” from Matilda The Musical!

Click here to get your tickets or call the Mishler Box Office at 814-944-9434.

ABOUT MATILDA THE MUSICAL:

“Reclusive, but with an ever-growing imagination and with a caring protector in her teacher Miss Honey, Matilda dreams of a better life, daring to take a stand against unjust forces and to grasp her destiny in her own, tiny hands.

With a high-stakes battle between good and evil along with high-energy music and dancing, ‘Matilda’ will rock the Mishler Theatre.”

8-year-old Hannah Hipp performs “Naughty” from Matilda The Musical