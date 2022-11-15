ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve Charities plans to host a Roaring 20s Gala. The Gala is on Saturday, February 4 at the Jaffa Shrine featuring Curve alumni and former Pittsburgh Pirate, Neil Walker! Walker played for the Curve from 2006-2007 before his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2009. He also played for the Mets, Brewers, Yankees, Marlins and Phillies before retiring in 2021.

Tickets are $100 for two (individual tickets cannot be purchased) and can be purchased here. The ticket will get you dinner, and live music from local party rock band, Shallow 9, as well as a silent auction including sports memorabilia and the white Curve home jerseys.

The Altoona Curve Charities is an organization devoted to supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity and education for the betterment of youth and community. Altoona Curve Charities provides support to local organizations for the betterment of Altoona and the surrounding areas. These opportunities are made possible because of events like the gala.