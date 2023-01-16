ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you looking for a fun, social way to get your heart pumping and break a sweat? Altoona Jazzercise is for YOU! Some of the lovely instructors came by to demonstrate what Jazzercise is all about.

Altoona Jazzercise holds classes every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 4:30p.m.

“Jazzercise is a fun mixture of cardio, strength training, palates, bar. It really incorporates full body movements,” says Stephanie Despot Strittmatter.

Altoona Jazzercise is held at 2914 W. Chestnut Ave. in Altoona in the Blair Dance Academy building. You can learn more about classes by clicking here.