ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Bob Kutz, President of the Blair Bedford Labor Council and member of the Peterson’s Memorial Dragway Committee to hear all about their upcoming Cruise and Labor Day Parade happening in downtown Altoona. The Labor Day Parade in Altoona originated back in 1918.

On Saturday, September 2, 2023 bring your lawn chairs and familes to the annual Altoona Labor Day Parade. The parade starts at 10 AM with floats, unions, and tons of candy! Make sure to bring the kiddos!

Then at 2:30 PM, head on over behind Heritage Plaza for the Altoona Cruise In. It’s free entry for guests. If you would like to enter your car, it’s just $5.



