ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you have a lot of aluminum cans around the house — don’t throw them out! An area organization can use them to help support their programs. The Eldorado Civic Association is asking the community to drop off aluminum cans at their collection site in Altoona. The site is at the former Kiwanis building on California Avenue.

Volunteer, Ed Shrift says collections can be dropped off at any time and will be used to help their local projects. “We are out here raising funds by turning in aluminum cans for money and that, of course, helps us support the miracle league and the teener league our ball fields and the kids and other projects,” says Shrift.

The organization is also able to supports kids and families in the area throughout the year with the help of the community and their donations.