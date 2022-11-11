ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready to see those iconic red kettles, and hear the ringing of the bells. The Altoona Salvation Army is gearing up for their Red Kettle Campaign for the 2022 season. Altoona Salvation Army Church Pastor, Larry Fulmer stopped by to tell us what spots you can expect to see bell ringers this year. “Places like the Logan Valley Mall, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, Boscov’s and Sam’s Club,” says Fulmer.

Pastor Fulmer wants to emphasize the fact that when people donate money in the Red Kettle Campaign, the money stays local.

Details on the Altoona Salvation Army can be found by visiting their website here or giving them a call at (814) 942-8104.