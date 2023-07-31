ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Salvation Army is launching an initiative to help kids have access to a free pair of shoes through their “Best Foot Forward” campaign.

Captain Larry Fulmer, who is the pastor at the Altoona Salvation Army Church says the congregation knows that this can be a tough time for families financially. With all of the expenses that are involved with kids going back to school this is one thing they can do to help.

The sign-ups for Best Foot Forward will take place on Tuesday August 1st through Friday August 4th from 11am to 1pm. Families can call into the Salvation Army to sign up at 814-942-8104. There are 150 available spots that are open to families living within the 16601, 16602 zip codes. This offer is available for children in K-12th grade. Parents are asked to bring ID proof and proof of school enrollment like a report card or a class schedule.