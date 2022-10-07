ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 94th season on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the historic Mishler Theatre in Altoona, Blair County. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Maestro Nick Palmer, Altoona Symphony Orchestra Music Director &

Conductor and Genaro Medina, Altoona Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster and Solo Violinist to hear about the big night.

Altoona Symphony Orchestra’s Opening Night, titled “The New World” includes “In Good King Charles Golden Days” by Linda Robbins Coleman, Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor by Max Bruch, and New World Symphony by Antonín Dvořák.

The show is at 7:30 PM. There will also be specialty cocktails served at the Spiritz Bar! It’s sure to be a fun evening for all music lovers!

Purchase tickets by calling the Mishler Box Office at 814-944-9434 or online here.

If you can’t make opening night, the Altoona Symphony Orchestra is also putting on a “Hitchcock and Friends” concert on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 7:30PM. Wear a costume, grab your friends, and get ready for a spooky night out with some amazing music!

