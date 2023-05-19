ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — You still have time to get your tickets to see the final concert of the season for the Altoona Symphony Orchestra! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Maestro Nick Palmer to hear about “Bond and Beyond” featuring piano virtuoso Thomas Pandolfi.

Sip a martini, shaken not stirred, from the Mishler’s Spiritz Lounge at the historic Mishler Theatre while you enjoy other Bond favorites including You Only Live Twice and From Russia With Love. You won’t want to miss the end of a sensational season. There will also be memorable music from The Godfather, Chariots of Fire, and The Greatest Showman! The concert is Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM. Click here to secure your tickets!