ALTOONA, Pa. — The Altoona Symphony Orchestra presents "Colorful Connections" on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM at the Mishler Theatre.

“Colorful Connections” features the trio “Eastern Standard” comprised of Heidi Lucas, horn, Zach Collins, tuba, and Jacob Ertl, piano.

Former ASO Composer In Residence Todd Goodman wrote a piece named “Victorium” to be premiered at Friday’s concert for the trio specifically. Other pieces on the program include Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faune, Michael Torke’s Bright Blue Music, and Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 2, “Romantic.”

ABOUT TODD GOODMAN:

Todd Goodman was born in Bedford, Pennsylvania, in 1977. He earned his Bachelor of Music degree in composition from the University of Colorado at Boulder, a Master of Music degree in composition from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and dual Ph.D.s in theory and composition from Kent State University. He has also studied at l’École Normale de Musique in Paris, France, with the European American Musical Alliance and at the Aspen Music Festival in Aspen, Colorado. His principal composition teachers have been Pulitzer Prize-winning composer George Tsontakis as well as David Stock, Frank Wiley, and Richard Toensing.

He is a prominent figure in the contemporary classical music scene, pushing the boundaries of the genre with his unique style and vision. His music is performed and recorded around the globe by musicians of all levels—including, world-renowned soloists, top-tier professional ensembles, academic ensembles, and learners of all ages. Dr. Goodman has served as the resident composer for the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center (2006-2019), The Microscopic Opera Company (2013), the Beaver Valley Philharmonic (2006-2007), the Altoona Symphony Orchestra (2002-2006), and the McKeesport Symphony Orchestra (2005-2006). As an advocate of arts education, Dr. Goodman was a nominee for the very first Educator of the Year Grammy™ Award, and he currently serves as the Chief Academic Officer for the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center where he is the creative force behind the development of their arts-centric courseware.