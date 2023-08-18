HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Concert week is here! Join the Altoona Symphony Orchestra for their ASO Family Summer Celebration concert happening this Saturday, August 19 at 6 PM at Canal Basin Park!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Maestro Nick Palmer about the free concert and ASO’s upcoming 95th Season.

This FREE concert will feature the Altoona Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Nick Palmer, and the Altoona Youth Orchestra, under the direction of Kelly Detwiler and Stephanie Everett. Bring a chair and the whole family! This concert is a community favorite and generously sponsored by the Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council and The Wolf Kuhn Foundation.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase (cash only!) courtesy of Hollidaysburg Church of the Brethren.

Note: in the event of rain or excessive heat, this performance will be held at Hollidaysburg Area High School. Any weather-related decisions will be posted by noon on Friday, August 18.