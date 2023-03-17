ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Experience the timeless drama of Shakespeare with guest conductor Benjamin Firer and discover why these works have moved us for centuries with the Altoona Symphony Orchestra‘s concert “Shakespeare’s Passion” on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Historic Mishler Theatre.

Be transported around the world and across time with Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture, American composer David Diamond’s Romeo and Juliet, and Korngold’s thrilling Much Ado About Nothing.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with guest conductor Benjamin Firer and Principal Clarinetist Anthony Poehailos to hear about this wonderful evening of music.

Altoona Symphony Orchestra’s principal clarinetist Anthony Poehailos performs Rossini’s operatically inspired Introduction, Theme, and Variations.

Click here to get your tickets!