ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Janey Schwind, the Executive Director of the Altoona Symphony Orchestra, and Maestro Nick Palmer talk about their spooky concert tonight, Friday, October 28, 2022, “Hitchcock and Friends” at the Mishler Theatre in Altoona, Blair County.

Tonight’s concert will feature “ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, all in musical form! Interspersed among creepy classics are eerie themes from television and the movies. Presiding in spirit is the ‘Master of Suspense’ himself, Alfred Hitchcock. The music from two of his collaborations with composer Bernard Herrmann are on the program: Vertigo (1958) and Psycho (1960).”

The latter is perhaps some of the most recognizable movie music of all time. Due to a small budget, Herrmann wrote for just a string orchestra rather than a full symphony orchestra, a choice that became one of the signature elements of the film. Hitchcock originally planned for the shower scene to be without music, but once he heard Hermann’s screeching violins, the music was retained and movie history was made.

There will also be music from Disney’s classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” There truly is something for everyone! Here is a preview of what to expect from “Hitchcock and Friends:”

Twilight Zone Theme

Carl Maria von Weber – Oberon: Overture

Bernard Herrmann – Psycho Prelude (“Overture” – arr. Paul Lavender; from Canal Basin)

Bernard Herrmann – Psycho Main Theme (“Shower Scene;” Start at Measure 70)

Charles Gounod – Funeral March of a Marionette

Modest Mussorgsky – Night on Bald Mountain

John Williams – Devil’s Dance from Witches of Eastwick

(INTERMISSION)

Nightmare Before Christmas, “This Is Halloween” – Strings Only

Camille Saint Saëns – Danse Macabre

Bernard Herrmann – Vertigo Suite (3 Movements)

Hector Berlioz – Symphonie Fantastique, Mvt. IV. March to the Scaffold Igor Stravinksy – Berceuse and Finale from The Firebird

John Williams – “Harry’s Wonderful World” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

The concert begins at 7:30 PM. Get your tickets here!