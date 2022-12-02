ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ring in the holiday season with the Altoona Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Spectacular! This concert is sure to bring the entire community together and will feature local dancers in selections from The Nutcracker, combined choirs from Altoona and Hollidaysburg High Schools, and other holiday surprises. The Holiday Spectacular is Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 7:30 PM at the Altoona High School auditorium.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Maestro Nick Palmer to hear what’s in store for Saturday’s big show. Rebecca will also be performing with the Altoona Symphony Orchestra in a speaking role with Yes, Virginia, There Is A Santa Claus.

Music from It’s A Wonderful Life and more holiday classics will be presented with local actors from the 814. The symphony’s world-famous sing-a-long will be sure to make this an evening the whole family will remember.

Please note: Tickets can be purchased at the Mishler Box Office however this performance is general admission seating & takes place at the Altoona High School auditorium. You can also purchase tickets at the door.