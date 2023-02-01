ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona UVA Club is inviting the public to come and check out its newly renovated event space. The ballroom portion of the club is a large, spacious, area that is available to accommodate guests for your next event.

The UVA will be holding an open house on Sunday February 5th from noon until 4 p.m. The public is allowed to come out, see the space, ask questions, as well as sample food items from their caterers as well as wedding cake options. There will be photographers and other organizations who specialize in wedding planning that can help organize and plan details for your big day.

Owner Gene Kleiser decided to remodel the club during the pandemic as a way to make the space look more modern. “It was time,” says Kleiser.

Manager Debbie White says the club organizes fun social events throughout the week and the weekend. There are special themed nights like bingo night, karaoke, live bands, and more!

The Altoona UVA Club is located at 1809 Union Ave in Altoona. You can learn more about the social club by clicking here. The UVA also posts events and updates on their social media pages.