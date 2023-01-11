ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dog culture is an extremely popular thing in today’s time, and one Altoona native has found a way to capture the essence of personalities of dogs, kids, families — you name it.

Meet Ashley Summerville, the creator, owner, and photographer of Paws for Pets. Ashley started her own pet photography business in 2022 after learning that she had some health complications. Ashley lives in Hawaii with her husband who is in the Air Force, but the couple is originally from Altoona. Ashley is back in town visiting family and looking to expand her business.

Ashley stopped by Studio 814 to share some tips on how she gets the perfect shot of pups. It turns out that peanut butter and treats work like a charm. “Peanut butter is how you get the best faces,” says Summerville. Quinoa, Ashley’s dog responds well to quirky noises.

Ashley is offering a special 5-10% off discount right now for those in the area.

To set up a session with Ashley, you can email her at pawsforportraits.llc@gmail.com.

To learn more about Paws for Portraits click here. You can also follow along on the Paws for Portraits Instagram page.