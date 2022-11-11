ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is promoting body positivity through an upcoming gallery show on Saturday, November 12th 2022. Janei Forbes started this idea earlier this year when she came up with the idea to do a all body inclusive photoshoot. Forbes wanted to celebrate all shapes, sizes and skin colors in these photos. Now that the shoot is done, she wants to share these images with the community through a gallery exhibit. Tickets can be purchased at Fiercely Dynamic Fashion in Altoona.

The event is at The Columns banquet Center in Altoona from 5pm-9pm. The attire is formal, and food and drinks will be provided with the purchase of a ticket. Proceeds from this event will benefit “The Door” and organization in Bellwood that provides a sense of family and faith for teens in the area. This organization wants area teens to have a place to meet for a meal, and have positive influences in their lives that let them know that they are loved and supported.

You can learn more about The Door and their mission to help teens by visiting their website here or giving them a call at (814)935-9971.