ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Amtran will be helping fight hunger this holiday season by collecting food donations through its Stuff the Bus events.

The first is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Weis Markets parking lot in the Park Hills Plaza where residents can bring non-perishable food items to donate from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The second event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Amtran Trolleyworks along 6th Avenue and 35th Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The collection will benefit the Altoona Food Bank and the Mountain Lion Backpack Program. Amtran is also donating $500 to each organization.

Here are the following food items that are most needed by both organizations:

Chef Boyardee Canned Pasta

Cracker Packs

Applesauce Cups

Ramen Noodles

Cereal Cups

“We’re just in that time of giving. There’s so many people in need right now, especially with prices soaring,” Amtran Bus Operator Jamey Rickens said. “There’s a lot of families and children that are in need of food, especially during the holidays.”

Amtran will have a special Christmas-themed bus at both events they hope will be stuffed full of food items. The bus will also make an appearance at the Spirit of Christmas Parade in downtown Altoona on Thursday, Dec. 1.

“Amtran is a company about employees and family and helping the community. We supply safe reliable transportation to all those in our community. So we just wanted to reach out as the Amtran family and help those people that ride our buses every day that are struggling right now with the way things are,” Amtran Administrative Assistant Wendy Dillon said. “If we can lessen the load for people and their families knowing that they can feed their children, we’re all about it.”