ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona is now home to a new concept for the LIFeSTYLE brand based out of Bedford. Stefano Ferrari has been designing the concept of this restaurant and elevated brew pub for awhile, and now his vision has come to life. Complete with elegant decor, modern furnishings, and an eclectic menu. Altus, which is Altoona in Latin, is hoping to add a more luxurious feel to the city, by creating an open space that everyone can enjoy. Whether you’re ordering a flatbread style pinsa, (pronounced “peen-sa”) which is an Italian delicacy of hand-pressed pizza that’s just beginning to be discovered outside of Italy or one of their craft beers brewed by brewer Ryan Bouslough, there is something on the menu for everyone to enjoy.

Altus is open now as a weekender joint, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 5pm until midnight. Altus is located at 601 Seventh Avenue in Altoona. You can learn more about their offerings by calling (814) 201-2148 or visiting their website or their Facebook page by clicking here.