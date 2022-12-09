EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Greetings from 814 Royalty! April McKendree of April’s Rockin’ Merch crowns Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar as “April’s Rockin’ Merch Ambassadors” with gorgeous, dazzling skull tiaras.

McKendree says the tiaras she sells and gifts to people “are meant to empower.” She wants all individuals to feel great in their own skin and rock what they got!

April’s Rockin’ Merch also makes handmade keychains, magnets, and clay sculptures. McKendree sells unique Christmas ornaments, hand-crafted clay ornaments, and elf ears! Follow April’s Rockin’ Merch on Facebook!

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar rocks some elf ears from April’s Rockin’ Merch

April’s Rockin’ Merch will be at the Sub Alpine Society in Turtle Creek, Pa. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 6 PM.