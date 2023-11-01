CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mt. Aloysius Theater Department is performing the book turned musical “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” on campus on November 2, 3, and 4th.

The shows are free admission, but donations are welcome. Donations will be used to fund the Tim Michrina endowed scholarship.

Tim was an active participant in the theatre department throughout his time at the college, with many memorable performances in various productions.

After suffering a near fatal heart attack just before Christmas break during his senior year at the Mount, Tim had an incredible recovery and took on the lead role of Jesus in the Mount’s production of Godspell.

When asked if his recovery was a miracle, he responded with these powerful words:

“Believe that ‘miracle’ is a word that is thrown around nowadays, and true miracles are quite rare. But in my case, I suppose I do consider it a miracle. I’m blessed to be able to do these things, to walk, to talk, to breathe I have to make the most of these gifts; I have to make sure this blessing is not wasted.”

Tim was a one-of-a-kind performer, a dedicated student, and an even better friend to so many Mounties. In his honor, we are accepting donations to fund the timothy michrina, ’74 memorial scholarship. It will benefit future Mountie students minoring in theatre as well as those involved with theatre productions. You can also click here to learn more about how to donate.

There is no ticketing for this event as it is ‘first come, first serve.’