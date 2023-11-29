ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five local dealerships are participating in the 3rd annual Stuckey Automotive Food Bank Challenge to collect thousands of non-perishable food items for St. Vincent de Paul’s Food for Families Soup Kitchen this Holiday Season.

Matt Stuckey, Stuckey Automotive President, Steve St. John, General Sales Manager of Five Star Mitsubishi, and JT Ventura, Sales Manager of Courtesy Motors stopped by to talk about this partnership and what it means to participate in this initiative as competitors coming together for community.

Donate what you can from now until December 8th. The public can donate non-perishable food items to dealership of choice: Stuckey Automotive, Five Star Mitsubishi, Courtesy Motors, Blaise Alexander, and Zeigler Chevrolet.