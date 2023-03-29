ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire troupe from the Laurel Highlands area known as “Flow N’at” has been performing together as a group for around 12 years.

“We kind of started just as a group of friends in our backyard. We started doing our own shows at Ligonier Beach and that’s kind of where we got a little bigger and we did kind of an open door policy so there was never a set amount of people in our group. It was a come, learn, practice and over the years we’ve gotten more people from all over and we’ve just become friends like a little community,” says fire performer Billie Jo Miller.

There are a series of styles and types of flow arts that the troupe performs.

The group performs at different festivals, parties, and events. You can learn more about booking Flow N’at for your next party or event by sending the troupe an email at paflownat@gmail.com or clicking here.

Check out some of Flow N’at’s upcoming performances below.