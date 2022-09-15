ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Edgar Snyder & Associates has partnered with the Altoona Curve to support kids who are differently abled. Throughout the Curve’s season, the law firm donated $50 for each stolen base to Variety the Children’s Charity’s “My Bike” program, which provides families with free adaptive bicycles.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar chat with Attorney Jennifer Matassa about the program, “Bases for Bikes,” which Edgar Snyder & Associates launched in 2015.

Here is more from Edgar Snyder & Associates on the program:

“In any baseball game, one of the most exciting moments comes when your team risks it all to steal a base. Seeing that player take off in stride – chancing his luck against the pitcher – all to get one more base for his team.

With that feeling in mind, Edgar Snyder & Associates is excited to partner with the Altoona Curve and Variety the Children’s Charity. For each base stolen by an Altoona Curve player during home games this season, we’ll donate $50 to Variety.

This is the seventh year of “Bases for Bikes,” which we created to support Variety’s “My Bike” program. This amazing program provides adaptive bicycles to children with disabilities. Each and every child deserves the chance to feel the wind in his or her hair along with the fun and adventure of riding a bike.”

Variety the Children’s Charity wants to help kids, be kids! With a “mission to empower children with disabilities to live life to the fullest, [they] provide life-changing mobility and communication equipment to ensure our most vulnerable kids are no longer left out, behind, or excluded.”

Variety Pittsburgh focuses on mobility, communication, and inclusion for children and families in 71 counties in PA and northern WV.