HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg StoryWalk 2023 is here! You have plenty of time to complete this walking scavenger hunt that promotes literacy and area businesses in Hollidaysburg. The fun begins May 27th and goes through September 5th (Runs all summer long from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend).

Tiffany Stuckey with the Hollidaysburg Area Community Partnership says promoting businesses in the Hollidaysburg area is their bread and butter, and what better way to do that and to get families excited about them than through this free event.

Those interested in participating can pick up a map and worksheet at the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library. Once they have the worksheet, they can begin their 1.75 mile walk through downtown Hollidaysburg ending at Hollidaysburg Area Public Library. Kids read the book “The Belonging Tree” by Maryann Cocca-Leffler as they walk through the 18 stops on the StoryWalk. One of the best parts about the walk is every kid gets a free book when they complete their worksheet.

Map of StoryWalk and Worksheet can be found at following places:

Hollidaysburg Area Public Library

CopyRite Banner Zone

Blair Regional YMCA

HollidaysburgPartnership.com

HACP Facebook event page

Pennie King is with the Children’s Librarian at the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library. She plans the children and teen activities at the libraries. She encourages the public to check out some of their free summer programming available at the library. To learn more about these programs, click here.